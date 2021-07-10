TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

