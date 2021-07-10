Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

