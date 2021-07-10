Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TELNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

