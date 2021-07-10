Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74.
In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
