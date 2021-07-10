Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

