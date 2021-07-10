Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 972.89 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 979 ($12.79). Approximately 182,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 313,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 997 ($13.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a current ratio of 29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

