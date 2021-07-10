Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.83. 8,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.