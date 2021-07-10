Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of TS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

