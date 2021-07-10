Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TRNO stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.