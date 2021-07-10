Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $656.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.04. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

