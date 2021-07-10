Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 5.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 14,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
