Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 5.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 14,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.