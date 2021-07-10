TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.12% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $10.49 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $266.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.