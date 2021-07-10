TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $110.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.86. TFI International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

