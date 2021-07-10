The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.25.

WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.