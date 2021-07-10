The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.25.
WTER opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
About The Alkaline Water
