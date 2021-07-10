The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

