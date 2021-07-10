The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $686,850.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BKE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Buckle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

