The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Reduced by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 7.3% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,327,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

