The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 876,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $411.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

