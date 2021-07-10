The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
