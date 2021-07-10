The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,233 shares of company stock worth $7,550,547. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.