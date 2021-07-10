The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 380,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,965,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 400,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

