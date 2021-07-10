The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

