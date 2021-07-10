The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

