The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $222.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.11.

MIDD opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in The Middleby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

