The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

