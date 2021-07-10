The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 15.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $2,062,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

