The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,145.50 ($14.97), with a volume of 450,165 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,360.25. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.02.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

