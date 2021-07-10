TheStreet Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

