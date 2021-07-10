TheStreet Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

