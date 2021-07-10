Thisoption (TONS) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $874,750.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

