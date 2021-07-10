Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 136,940 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.53% of Anaplan worth $41,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.23 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.