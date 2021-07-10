Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,489 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

