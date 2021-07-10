Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 178,873 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,873 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -335.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

