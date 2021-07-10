Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 989,027 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $33,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92.

