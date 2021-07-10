thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €8.95 ($10.53) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.56.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.