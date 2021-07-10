Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from $1.30 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

