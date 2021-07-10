Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.60

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and traded as low as $45.45. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 43,022 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

