Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,616 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.