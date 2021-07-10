TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.08.

TopBuild stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $7,290,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

