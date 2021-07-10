Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,362. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

