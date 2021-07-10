Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.23 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.