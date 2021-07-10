Toroso Investments LLC Buys 669 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CI stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.