Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 216,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HUYA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in HUYA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

