Toroso Investments LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $78.74 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

