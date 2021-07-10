Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 128,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $11,404,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

