Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 86.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinduoduo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 60,761 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

