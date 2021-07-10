Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target stock opened at $248.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

