Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 932 ($12.18), with a volume of 295,109 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £273.36 million and a PE ratio of 163.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 879.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

