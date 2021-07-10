Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,159.71 ($15.15). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 35,794 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

