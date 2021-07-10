Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

