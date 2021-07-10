TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.72 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $228.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $232.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.84 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,189. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.